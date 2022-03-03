UrduPoint.com

Function Held To Mark World Wildlife Day At Bahawalpur Zoo

March 03, 2022

Function held to mark World Wildlife Day at Bahawalpur Zoo

A function in connection with World Wildlife Day Thursday organized at Bahawalpur Zoo to raise awareness about Wildlife protection

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :A function in connection with World Wildlife Day Thursday organized at Bahawalpur Zoo to raise awareness about Wildlife protection.

Vice Chancellor of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Sajjad Khan and Deputy Director Wildlife Rai Zahid Ali were the chief guests at the event.

Rai Zahid Ali, addressed the participants on the theme of this year's World Wildlife Day (Wildlife Conservation for Ecosystem Restoration) by the Department of Wildlife and Parks, Punjab.

Discussions on wildlife and poster painting competitions were also organized among the students of Army Public school Bahawalpur.

>