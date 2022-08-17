Function organized for young under-treatment drug addicts

(@FahadShabbir)

A function was organized here for under-treatment young drug addicts and their families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A function was organized here for under-treatment young drug addicts and their families.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the function was organized in connection with the 'Narcotics Free Peshawar Campaign' launched under the supervision of the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan attended the function as chief guest.

The addicts are under treatment in the Dost Welfare Rehabilitation Centre, Hayatabad. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief Mohammad Imran Khan, Director Gates Foundation, Director Social Welfare, under-treatment drug addicts and their families attended the function.

The families and relatives of the patients expressed gratitude to the officers of the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the purpose of the Narcotics Free Peshawar Campaign was to turn drug addicts into useful members of society. The campaign, he said, would continue till the rehabilitation of all drug addicts.

He urged the relatives of the under-treatment addicts to keep the rehabilitated persons under strict surveillance to prevent their return to addiction.

Later, the DC also distributed gifts among the patients.