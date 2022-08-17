UrduPoint.com

Function Organized For Young Under-treatment Drug Addicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Function organized for young under-treatment drug addicts

A function was organized here for under-treatment young drug addicts and their families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A function was organized here for under-treatment young drug addicts and their families.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the function was organized in connection with the 'Narcotics Free Peshawar Campaign' launched under the supervision of the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan attended the function as chief guest.

The addicts are under treatment in the Dost Welfare Rehabilitation Centre, Hayatabad. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief Mohammad Imran Khan, Director Gates Foundation, Director Social Welfare, under-treatment drug addicts and their families attended the function.

The families and relatives of the patients expressed gratitude to the officers of the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the purpose of the Narcotics Free Peshawar Campaign was to turn drug addicts into useful members of society. The campaign, he said, would continue till the rehabilitation of all drug addicts.

He urged the relatives of the under-treatment addicts to keep the rehabilitated persons under strict surveillance to prevent their return to addiction.

Later, the DC also distributed gifts among the patients.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Young All

Recent Stories

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

1 minute ago
 Prices in Croatia Jump by Record 12.3% Year-on-Yea ..

Prices in Croatia Jump by Record 12.3% Year-on-Year in July - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russia Approves New Territorial Division of Kherso ..

Russia Approves New Territorial Division of Kherson Region

1 minute ago
 Mepco releases 59,000 meters for replacement of fa ..

Mepco releases 59,000 meters for replacement of faulty meters

1 minute ago
 Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro assumes charge as Liaquat Uni ..

Dr Abdul Hafeez Abro assumes charge as Liaquat University hospital MS

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.