Function organized to launch tiger force

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A function here on Saturday was organised by district administration to launch tiger force.

Special assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bokhari was chief guest while advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was also present on the occasion.

Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari addressing the participants said that Tiger force would write new history of serving the nation voluntarily. He said that youth, which was the biggest asset of the country, through the platform of tiger Force would serve the masses and help the local administration, and write a new history in volunteer services.

He added that the Tiger Force would be assigned responsibilities for the occasion of Eid ul adha.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that there were powerful sugar, flour and petrol mafias influencing the state with their vested interests and the previous governments strengthened them.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was actively working against these mafias. He said that the role of tiger force was very important and their capabilities would be utilized in 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) programme as well as clean and green Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desired that Tiger Force volunteers to assist the government in its mission to tackle climate change.