UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Function Organized To Launch Tiger Force

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:16 PM

Function organized to launch tiger force

A function here on Saturday was organised by district administration to launch tiger force

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :A function here on Saturday was organised by district administration to launch tiger force.

Special assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfiqar Abbass Bokhari was chief guest while advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was also present on the occasion.

Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari addressing the participants said that Tiger force would write new history of serving the nation voluntarily. He said that youth, which was the biggest asset of the country, through the platform of tiger Force would serve the masses and help the local administration, and write a new history in volunteer services.

He added that the Tiger Force would be assigned responsibilities for the occasion of Eid ul adha.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that there were powerful sugar, flour and petrol mafias influencing the state with their vested interests and the previous governments strengthened them.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was actively working against these mafias. He said that the role of tiger force was very important and their capabilities would be utilized in 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) programme as well as clean and green Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desired that Tiger Force volunteers to assist the government in its mission to tackle climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Petrol Prime Minister Government Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

2 hours ago

Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location of Nor ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban reject claims Russia aided fighters in att ..

5 minutes ago

No Violations Impacting Ballot Process Reported in ..

5 minutes ago

Chances of drizzle at night/morning in Karachi on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.