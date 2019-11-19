Functional Committee directs PTDC to solve land dispute at Gaddani Fish Harbor

The functional committee of the upper house on devolution, Tuesday gave direction to Pakistan Tourism Development Corp (PTDC) to resolve land dispute with M.K Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The functional committee of the upper house on devolution, Tuesday gave direction to Pakistan Tourism Development Corp ( PTDC ) to resolve land dispute with M.K Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

The representative of M.K Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd told the committee that PTDC flouted the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan to hand over the land of 172 acre for establishing state of the art fish harbor at Gaddani.

Managing Director PTDC Syed Intikhab Alam told the committee that there was a confusion after 18th constitutional amendment about PTDC since the organization work registered with SECP as private company.

He said cases were pending in different courts of law of all the provinces in this regard because the provinces claim assets of PTDC as their property after 18th amendment.

He said the incumbent government however had decided in principle that PTDC would be looked after at Federal level but its assets would be handed over to the provinces for their contribution to the promotion of tourism in the country.

The MD further briefed the committee that the provinces would share 10% of the revenue with the federal government however the matter of Human Resource and liabilities of PTDC was under discussion with the provinces.

The Secretary Cabinet informed the committee that federal government had decided in principle to hand over the assets of PTDC to the provinces, but the province could not be compelled to hand over the land to M.K Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

Senator Moula Bux Chandio remarked that the committee was not competent to award 172 acre land to M.K Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd but the same time, the committee wanted to take care of litigant therefore the matter might be referred to the Senate of Pakistan for further discussion and implementation committee from there.

"I will recommend to either give him a land or to return his investment he made at this land" Said Maula Bux Chandio.

Malik Muhammad Khan earlier told the committee that Balochistan Coastal Authority had awarded this land to him in 2002 after completion of tendering process and since than he made investment at the land for construction of fish harbor.

He said after 18th amendment, PTDC reclaimed the land without lawful authority.

The committee while summoning the representatives of Balochistan Government and Balochistan Coastal Authority in the next meeting gave final opportunity to come up with a solution of the land dispute in the next meeting otherwise the committee would apply its mind.