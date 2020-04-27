Fund distributed under PM Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:52 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Funds are being distributed in remote areas of Abbottabad district under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme here on Monday.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, the District Administration and Assistant Director Bebazir Income Support Abbottabad distributed Rs. 12000 to each of the needy and deserving family under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program to the people of Baron Gali and Bada Hotar, a remote area of Abbottabad District, at their nearest station during Ramazan.

The Ehsaas Emergency Center was setup for payment which was more accessible to the people of these remote villages and thus large numbers have received their respective amount. On behalf of the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III was present at Abbottabad and Tehsil Revenue Staff Center and supervised the distribution of funds among the people.

The district administration has assured that remittances will be made possible to the deserving people at their nearest places but the citizens have been asked to ensure strict implementation of safety measures to prevent corona.

