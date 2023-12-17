Open Menu

Fund For Employees Of Secretary C&W Office Established

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 10:40 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) A contributory fund for the welfare of employees of the office of Secretary Communication and Works, South Punjab, has been established.

According to an official press release issued here, the Communication and Works Department, Government of Punjab has established a contributory fund for welfare of office of Secretary Communication and Works for South Punjab.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here where the Additional Secretary, Communication and Works, Ghulam Yaseen, Additional Secretary (Technical), Rao Dilshad, Deputy Secretary (Admin), Syed Waseem)Hasan, and other officials distributed warm clothes among the employees of the office.

Under this contributory fund, an employee of BS-4 was given away a sum of Rs 20,000 on head of financial assistance for the marriage of his son.

