Fund raising camp held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Khubaib Girls school and College Sargodha organized a fund raising camp for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, students and teachers deposited their donations.

Principal Madam Sarwat Ansar said that "we are standing with Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims in this difficult time"She said Khubaib foundation teams were in Turkiye to help earthquake victims.

'Turkiye has always supported us in times of difficulty and today is our time to support them',she added.