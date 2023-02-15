UrduPoint.com

Fund Raising Camp Held

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Fund raising camp held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Khubaib Girls school and College Sargodha organized a fund raising camp for the earthquake victims of Turkey and Syria here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, students and teachers deposited their donations.

Principal Madam Sarwat Ansar said that "we are standing with Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims in this difficult time"She said Khubaib foundation teams were in Turkiye to help earthquake victims.

'Turkiye has always supported us in times of difficulty and today is our time to support them',she added.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Sargodha

Recent Stories

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

31 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in ..

Ishaq Dar to present Finance Supplementary Bill in NA today

39 minutes ago
 Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provid ..

Emirates Relief Field hospital continues to provide medical care for Turkish ear ..

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match ..

Peshawar Zalmi fined over slow over-rate in match against Karachi Kings

1 hour ago
 LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in ..

LPakistan, Kuwait agree to boost economic ties in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bi ..

Federal cabinet approves 'Finance Supplementary Bill 2023'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.