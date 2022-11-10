UrduPoint.com

Fund To Comsats Varsity Released, Includes Scholarships

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :PESHAWAR, Nov 10 (Pakistan Point news - 10th Nov, 2022 ): Director Comsats University Abottabad, Professor Maroof Shah and Secretary Workers Welfare board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Irfanullah Wazir Thursday discussed matters relating to scholarships of students and agreed upon a procedure to address issues of delayed release of funds.

Director Comsats said that university is striving to impart quality education to students enabling them to compete in various field of contemporary world.

He said that Workers Welfare Board has released pending amount of Rs. 109.75 million including Rs. 17 million for scholarships of students.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary WWB appreciated efforts of Comsats administration to facilitate students and assured to consider issue of delayed payments. He said that problems of Comsats varsity would be resolved keeping in view role of educational institution in promotion of quality education.

