Open Menu

Fundamental Responsibility Of Caretaker Regime To Provide Condusive Environment For Elections: Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Fundamental responsibility of caretaker regime to provide condusive environment for elections: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi Wednesday said that fundamental responsibility of the caretaker government was to provide a conducive environment for elections and monitor the electoral process.

This was stated by him, during separate meetings with Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Mussadiq Malik and Pakistan People's Party leader Syed Akhunzada Chattan.

During the meetings, issues of mutual interest including upcoming general elections were discussed.

Murtaza Solangi said that peaceful transfer of power was topmost priority of the caretaker dispensation.

The minister assured both the leaders that caretaker government would ensure that elections were conducted in fair, transparent and impartial elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

9 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its F ..

12 minutes ago
 ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement ..

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

2 hours ago
 Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

3 hours ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

3 hours ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

3 hours ago
UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

3 hours ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

3 hours ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

4 hours ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

4 hours ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan