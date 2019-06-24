Fundamental rights, UN declaration included in textbooks, Lahore High Court told

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that fundamental rights chapter along with United Nations Declaration of human rights had been included in the textbooks of Pakistan Studies for grade IX to XII.

It was stated in a reply filed by Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board Lahore before Justice Ayesha A Malik who was hearing a contempt petition filed by Pervez Akhtar for not complying with court orders.

The reply further stated that the information on Islamic concept of human rights and state of basic human rights was also included in the textbooks. The court was further informed that the syllabus of higher studies did not fall under the textbook board.

At this, the court disposed of the contempt petition in the light of decision of Punjab Curriculum & Textbook Board Lahore.

The petitioner through his counsel Sheraz Zaka had filed the contempt petition, saying that the court had disposed of his petition for inclusion of fundamental rights chapter in the textbooks with a direction to respondent department for deciding the issue after hearing his stance. However, despite the court directions, the respondent department has not decided the issue, he added. He pleaded with the court for initiating contempt proceedings against the respondents.