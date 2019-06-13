UrduPoint.com
Funding Of Rs36.8 Bln Earmarked For Finance Division Projects

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:36 PM

The federal government would spend around Rs 36821.749 million on 42 projects of Finance Division under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) during the upcoming fiscal year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Federal government would spend around Rs 36821.749 million on 42 projects of Finance Division under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) during the upcoming fiscal year 2019-20.

Official data revealed that Rs 7938.772 million have been allocated for 23 ongoing development projects, Rs 3609 million for 14 new schemes and Rs 25273.977 million for 5 ongoing development project located in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Among the ongoing schemes, the government allocated Rs 1000 million for construction of Sibbi Rakhni Road via Maiwand (Tall-Kohlu) section Km 24-164 Sibbi, whereas Rs 1000 million have been earmarked for Necessary Facilities of Fresh Water Treatment, Water Supply and Distribution project Gwadar.

The government also allocated Rs 1000 million for Gwadar Development Authority, whereas Rs 800 million has been earmarked for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme.

Under Public sector Development Program (PSDP), the government also allocated Rs 500 million for establishment of Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for Industrial area of Karachi, whereas Rs 400 million have been earmarked for construction or upgrading of Dirgi Shabozai (N-70) to Taunsa (N-55) Road, Balochistan.

The government allocated Rs 500 million for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital Peshawar, whereas Rs 400 million has been earmarked for 5 MGD RO Sea Water Desalination Plant at Gwadar (CPEC).

Among the new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 800 million for Dualization of Road from GT Road (samma) to Gujrat- Dinda Road (including Gujrat flyover) 30 km, whereas Rs 500 million for construction of Road from Sibi-Talli (20 km) and Kohlu- Rakhni (80 Km).

An amount of Rs 500 million has been earmarked for improvement and rehabilitation of road from Karappa to Shakardara (35 Km) District Khoat (SKP), whereas Rs 350 million have been earmarked for upgradation and rehabilitation of Lawrencepur- Tarbela Road. The government has allocated Rs 349 million for improvement, widening and rehabilitation of road from Main Hangu Thall Road.

The government allocated Rs 24000 million for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas Rs 400 million have been set aside for widening and improvement of Ghalanai, Mohmand Gatt Road.

An amount of Rs 335.177 million has been allocated for construction of Nahqi Tunnel Mohmand Agency and Rs 275 million for Zyara to Dabori Road, Aurakzai Agency..../778/

