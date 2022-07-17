Funds allocated for bridges expansion, reconstruction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated funds in the budget of the current financial year for the reconstruction of Milltabad/Islampura bridge and expansion of Lower Jhelum Canal, Jhang Mor Khushab Road bridge.

In this regard, Director General Bridge Punjab Muhammad Shoaib along with his technical team visited here on Sunday and conducted a technical study of the two bridges.

On this occasion, Xen Highways Ijaz Chaudhry said after receiving a report from thetechnical team, tenders would be issued for the construction and expansion ofthe two bridges.