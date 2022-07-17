UrduPoint.com

Funds Allocated For Bridges Expansion, Reconstruction

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Funds allocated for bridges expansion, reconstruction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has allocated funds in the budget of the current financial year for the reconstruction of Milltabad/Islampura bridge and expansion of Lower Jhelum Canal, Jhang Mor Khushab Road bridge.

In this regard, Director General Bridge Punjab Muhammad Shoaib along with his technical team visited here on Sunday and conducted a technical study of the two bridges.

On this occasion, Xen Highways Ijaz Chaudhry said after receiving a report from thetechnical team, tenders would be issued for the construction and expansion ofthe two bridges.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Road Jhang Jhelum Khushab Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

18 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

18 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.