UrduPoint.com

Funds Allocated For Human Rights Projects To Help Strengthen HR System: Ansar Burney

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Funds allocated for human rights projects to help strengthen HR system: Ansar Burney

Ansar Burney Welfare Trust Chairman and Former United Nations Special Adviser on Human Rights Ansar Burney on Friday welcomed the amount allocated for the ongoing development projects of the Ministry of Human Rights, presented in the federal budget 2023-24 and said this would help in strengthening the human rights protection system in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Ansar Burney Welfare Trust Chairman and Former United Nations Special Adviser on Human Rights Ansar Burney on Friday welcomed the amount allocated for the ongoing development projects of the Ministry of Human Rights, presented in the Federal budget 2023-24 and said this would help in strengthening the human rights protection system in the country.

Talking to APP regarding the budget, he said the increase in the minimum wage of the workers was a good measure which would provide relief to the working class in this period of inflation.

Ansar Burney said allocating funds in the next year's budget for the implementation of the Human Rights Awareness Program and Human Rights Action Plan would help not only to raise awareness about human rights but also to ensure the implementation of human rights throughout the country.

Initiating new development projects for special children and women was the need of the hour, realizing that the present government has included special projects in the development programme, he said.

Ansar Burney said children facing problems would be protected by the state from the Child Protection Institute, while the establishment of the Human Rights Training Center would impart trainings to the people associated with government departments and organizations working for human rights.

Related Topics

United Nations Budget Women From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian P ..

UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian President

4 minutes ago
 Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas ..

Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas Supplies From Turkmenistan - ..

17 minutes ago
 Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

14 minutes ago
 Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite fi ..

Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite financial pressure: Hassaan

14 minutes ago
 Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

14 minutes ago
 Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case ..

Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case, Say He'll Be Vindicated - St ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.