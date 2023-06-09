Funds allocated for human rights projects to help strengthen HR system: Ansar Burney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ansar Burney Welfare Trust Chairman and Former United Nations Special Adviser on Human Rights Ansar Burney on Friday welcomed the amount allocated for the ongoing development projects of the Ministry of Human Rights, presented in the federal budget 2023-24 and said this would help in strengthening the human rights protection system in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Ansar Burney Welfare Trust Chairman and Former United Nations Special Adviser on Human Rights Ansar Burney on Friday welcomed the amount allocated for the ongoing development projects of the Ministry of Human Rights, presented in the Federal budget 2023-24 and said this would help in strengthening the human rights protection system in the country.

Talking to APP regarding the budget, he said the increase in the minimum wage of the workers was a good measure which would provide relief to the working class in this period of inflation.

Ansar Burney said allocating funds in the next year's budget for the implementation of the Human Rights Awareness Program and Human Rights Action Plan would help not only to raise awareness about human rights but also to ensure the implementation of human rights throughout the country.

Initiating new development projects for special children and women was the need of the hour, realizing that the present government has included special projects in the development programme, he said.

Ansar Burney said children facing problems would be protected by the state from the Child Protection Institute, while the establishment of the Human Rights Training Center would impart trainings to the people associated with government departments and organizations working for human rights.