Funds Allocated For Social Protection Being Utilized For Deserving Persons: Sania Nishtar

Funds allocated for social protection being utilized for deserving persons: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar on Thursday said the funds allocated for social protection were being utilized for deserving persons.

The amount provided by government for social protection was collected from public tax payer money, she stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

The tax payer money was being spent on people, she added.

Last year, Rs 100 billion, had been fixed for social protection, she disclosed, adding the government had provided an amount of Rs 144 billion, under Ahsas Emergency Cash programs.

She added that Rs.120 billion had been disbursed among the poor families.

To a question, she said funds fixed for COVID-19 programs would also be utilized for social protection projects.

