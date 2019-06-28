Funds allocated for south Punjab secretariat: Mehnaz Saeed

Chairperson Chief Minister's Complaint Cell (Women Wing) Ms Mehnaz Saeed said on Friday that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had allocated funds for establishment of sub-secretariat for south Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Chairperson Chief Minister's Complaint Cell (Women Wing) Ms Mehnaz Saeed said on Friday that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had allocated funds for establishment of sub-secretariat for south Punjab.

Talking to the media, she said that the decision where the sub-secretariat should be set up would be taken after reaching consensus among all parties concerned.

She thanked the CM for allocating 35 per cent of the development budget for south Punjab in 2019-20 financial year and added that the CM had invited development proposals from the elected representatives.

She said that the provincial government was committed to solving problems of people at their doorsteps and proposals of the public representatives would be implemented to achieve the objective.