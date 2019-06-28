UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funds Allocated For South Punjab Secretariat: Mehnaz Saeed

Sumaira FH 4 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:23 PM

Funds allocated for south Punjab secretariat: Mehnaz Saeed

Chairperson Chief Minister's Complaint Cell (Women Wing) Ms Mehnaz Saeed said on Friday that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had allocated funds for establishment of sub-secretariat for south Punjab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Chairperson Chief Minister's Complaint Cell (Women Wing) Ms Mehnaz Saeed said on Friday that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had allocated funds for establishment of sub-secretariat for south Punjab.

Talking to the media, she said that the decision where the sub-secretariat should be set up would be taken after reaching consensus among all parties concerned.

She thanked the CM for allocating 35 per cent of the development budget for south Punjab in 2019-20 financial year and added that the CM had invited development proposals from the elected representatives.

She said that the provincial government was committed to solving problems of people at their doorsteps and proposals of the public representatives would be implemented to achieve the objective.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Budget Women Media All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

NHA seeks Rs 50 bln ADB loan to rehabilitate N-5 h ..

9 minutes ago

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) collects Rs ..

5 minutes ago

Govt taking all out measures to protect senior cit ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong Leader Says Authorities Will Release Det ..

5 minutes ago

Arrangements for Sikh pilgrims reviewed

9 minutes ago

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.