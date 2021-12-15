UrduPoint.com

Funds Amounting Rs 9.6 Mln Released For Patients Treatment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, funds of Rs 9.64 million have been released for the treatment of six deserving patients.

According to details, Rs 1.5 million were released for bone marrow transplant of Zahida Hammad of Mandi Bahauddin, Rs 2.59 million for liver transplant of Adil Munir of Lahore and Rs 1.

5 million for the treatment of cancer patient Muhammad Shafiq of Sialkot who is under treatment at Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

Similarly, Rs 1.35 million each were given to Ahmad Nabeel of Pattoki, Um-e-Hani and Muhammad Burhan of Lahore for cochlear implant surgery at Children's Hospital Lahore.

In this regard, the CM termed healing wounds of ailing humanity a noble cause and vowedto continue extending cooperation for the treatment of deserving.

