Funds Approved For Sargodha-Jhamra Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Funds approved for Sargodha-Jhamra Road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr, Rana Manawar Ghous Khan on Tuesday

announced the approval of funds for the reconstruction of Sargodha-Jhamra

road linking Subhaga, Shah Nikdar and Siallanwali.

Chairing a meeting, the minister said the road was long in disrepair and people

had great problems and after the development of road, the travel time between

Sillanwali and Jhang would be significantly reduced.

Rana Munawar Ghous also shared updates on introducing a digital system to

ensure transparent distribution of Zakat funds.

He stated that measures had been finalized to make it easier for deserving

individuals to access Zakat.

Steps were being implemented to ensure transparency in Zakat distribution

across Punjab, he said.

The minister warned all district Zakat & Ushr heads, and said that any complaints

regarding Zakat mismanagement would result in strict action against responsible

individuals.

The Punjab government was committed to improving public welfare and ensuring

accountability in resource distribution, he added.

