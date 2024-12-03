Funds Approved For Sargodha-Jhamra Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Zakat & Ushr, Rana Manawar Ghous Khan on Tuesday
announced the approval of funds for the reconstruction of Sargodha-Jhamra
road linking Subhaga, Shah Nikdar and Siallanwali.
Chairing a meeting, the minister said the road was long in disrepair and people
had great problems and after the development of road, the travel time between
Sillanwali and Jhang would be significantly reduced.
Rana Munawar Ghous also shared updates on introducing a digital system to
ensure transparent distribution of Zakat funds.
He stated that measures had been finalized to make it easier for deserving
individuals to access Zakat.
Steps were being implemented to ensure transparency in Zakat distribution
across Punjab, he said.
The minister warned all district Zakat & Ushr heads, and said that any complaints
regarding Zakat mismanagement would result in strict action against responsible
individuals.
The Punjab government was committed to improving public welfare and ensuring
accountability in resource distribution, he added.
