Funds Approved For Sewerage, Sanitation Scheme

Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Funds approved for sewerage, sanitation scheme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party has approved revised funds for sewerage and sanitation scheme in Daud Khel.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Commissioner Dr Farah Masood and attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Development Shakeel Noman, Superintending Engineer (SE) Public Health, SE Irrigation and Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Umar Sher Chatha.

The meeting was informed that the cost of the scheme had been estimated at Rs 138.6 million. The scheme would be completed on June 30, 2023 on which Rs 59.4 million has been spent so far, while Rs 10.5 million would be spent this year.

The commissioner conditionally approved the scheme in case of availability of funds and permission from the Irrigation Department.

More Stories From Pakistan

