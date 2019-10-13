UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funds Approved For Uplift Schemes In Khyber District: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Funds approved for uplift schemes in Khyber district: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday said that government has approved funds for various developmental projects of health, education and infrastructure uplift to in Khyber district.

He was talking to representative delegations of tribal area in Khyber District. He said that funds have been approved with the cooperation and support of Prime Minister that has always shown keen interest in development and mainstreaming of merged districts.

He said that funds would also help resolving longstanding deprivations of tribal people besides leading the area towards a new course of progress and prosperity.

Federal minister said that work on these schemes including Shalman Water Supply would start very soon adding journey of development would continue with the cooperation of tribal people.

He also advised people to ignore the propaganda of elements who are against the progress of tribal areas.

He said that Khyber district has been included in CPEC that is a milestone achievement and change the destiny of people living in Khyber.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Water CPEC Progress Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE playing key role in supporting victims of huma ..

2 hours ago

Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road &amp; Infrast ..

2 hours ago

ESMA approves FANR’s Laboratory as national labo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches interactive ..

2 hours ago

Fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week to kick off in ..

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to enhance competitive ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.