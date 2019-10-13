Funds approved for uplift schemes in Khyber district: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday said that government has approved funds for various developmental projects of health, education and infrastructure uplift to in Khyber district.

He was talking to representative delegations of tribal area in Khyber District. He said that funds have been approved with the cooperation and support of Prime Minister that has always shown keen interest in development and mainstreaming of merged districts.

He said that funds would also help resolving longstanding deprivations of tribal people besides leading the area towards a new course of progress and prosperity.

Federal minister said that work on these schemes including Shalman Water Supply would start very soon adding journey of development would continue with the cooperation of tribal people.

He also advised people to ignore the propaganda of elements who are against the progress of tribal areas.

He said that Khyber district has been included in CPEC that is a milestone achievement and change the destiny of people living in Khyber.