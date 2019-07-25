UrduPoint.com
Funds Be Provided Immediately In Death, Marriage, Scholarship Matters : Supreme Court (SC)

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Supreme Court (SC) while summoning report from federal government about distribution of Workers Welfare Funds (WWF) has adjourned the hearing of Workers Welfare Fund Distribution case after summer vacations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while summoning report from federal government about distribution of Workers Welfare Funds (WWF) has adjourned the hearing of Workers Welfare Fund Distribution case after summer vacations.A two members bench of SC presided over by Justice Azmat Saeed took up the case for hearing Thursday.During the hearing of the case the petitioner told the court that Workers Welfare Fund is going to meet the doom like EOBI.

SC had ordered to release Rs 48 billion but Rs 12.4 billion are held by finance ministry and are not being distributed. Workers welfare board is constituted on political basis.

Degrees have not been provided to the students despite completion of education for want of payments.Justice Azmat Saeed remarked funds should be provided immediately for death, marriage and scholarship cases.

Federal government should resolve this problem.The law officer told the court full funds have not been paid to Punjab government. KP has also not been provided funds even for the year 2018. No funds have been provided to Sindh since 2014. Sindh government is collecting the funds on its own and distributing them.Justice Azmat Saeed remarked " we will not indulge in micro management.

