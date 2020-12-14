Funds being allocated for journalists of merged areas: CM aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has said that government has allocated appropriate funds for education, agriculture, health, communication and welfare of journalist community in newly merged districts.

He was talking to delegation of Wana Press Club led by its President, Shahzad Wazir here in Civil Secretariat on Monday. He said that special funds have been earmarked for journalists at press club level that would be released very soon adding their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

He directed press clubs to complete paperwork and said that funds would be released following transparency and proper procedure. He also assured delegation all the needed cooperation and praised their services during period of turmoil.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Wazir informed the CM aide about problems of journalists and the steps taken regarding maintaining financial affairs of the press club.