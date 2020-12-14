UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funds Being Allocated For Journalists Of Merged Areas: CM Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Funds being allocated for journalists of merged areas: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has said that government has allocated appropriate funds for education, agriculture, health, communication and welfare of journalist community in newly merged districts.

He was talking to delegation of Wana Press Club led by its President, Shahzad Wazir here in Civil Secretariat on Monday. He said that special funds have been earmarked for journalists at press club level that would be released very soon adding their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

He directed press clubs to complete paperwork and said that funds would be released following transparency and proper procedure. He also assured delegation all the needed cooperation and praised their services during period of turmoil.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Wazir informed the CM aide about problems of journalists and the steps taken regarding maintaining financial affairs of the press club.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Agriculture Wana All Government

Recent Stories

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

28 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

60 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

1 hour ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

1 hour ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

1 hour ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.