UrduPoint.com

Funds Being Provided Timely For Infrastructure Improvement : Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Funds being provided timely for infrastructure improvement : Fakhar Imam

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday said that for the first time in the country's history, equal funds have been provided at district level which would lead to a clear change in the districts soon.

While presiding over the meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC), he said it was responsibility of the government to extend facilities to the citizens.

The minister directed the officials concerned to complete their development schemes within stipulated time period without any compromise on quality.

Fakhar Imam said the government was providing timely funds for the improvement of infrastructure and delay in completion of uplift projects would not be tolerated.

The masses would get benefits through health, education, roads construction and repair, infrastructure rehabilitation and other uplift projects soon.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that he would personally monitor the uplift projects to maintain transparency and quality and added that the contractors involved in substandard work or left work incomplete would be blacklisted.

He asked the Assistant Commissioners to inspect development projects personally in their respective areas.

On this occasion, MPA Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Shahida Ahmad Hayat and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Education Lead Khawar Ali Government

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s ..

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s vision for present and future ..

7 minutes ago
 Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

13 minutes ago
 All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

1 hour ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

1 hour ago
 Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFAR ..

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.