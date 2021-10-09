Funds being provided timely for infrastructure improvement : Fakhar Imam

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday said that for the first time in the country's history, equal funds have been provided at district level which would lead to a clear change in the districts soon.

While presiding over the meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC), he said it was responsibility of the government to extend facilities to the citizens.

The minister directed the officials concerned to complete their development schemes within stipulated time period without any compromise on quality.

Fakhar Imam said the government was providing timely funds for the improvement of infrastructure and delay in completion of uplift projects would not be tolerated.

The masses would get benefits through health, education, roads construction and repair, infrastructure rehabilitation and other uplift projects soon.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that he would personally monitor the uplift projects to maintain transparency and quality and added that the contractors involved in substandard work or left work incomplete would be blacklisted.

He asked the Assistant Commissioners to inspect development projects personally in their respective areas.

On this occasion, MPA Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Shahida Ahmad Hayat and other officials were present.