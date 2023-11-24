Open Menu

Funds Deficiency Hampers Mandatory Promotion Training Of Doctors: PHSA Seeks Advice From Secretary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Funds deficiency hampers mandatory promotion training of doctors: PHSA seeks advice from Secretary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) In the prevailing financial crises of the province, the Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reversed an amount of Rs 1,000,000 issued for conduct of the mandatory promotional trainings of doctors from BPS-18 to 19 and hampered the training process.

A letter issued by the Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) to the Secretary Health, said that the four-month training for 35 doctors was in progress at PHSA since September 15 and eight-week training had already been completed but the training courses were stopped due to unavailability of funds.

The PHSA further said that an amount of Rs 14.474 million was demanded for the promotional training but the finance agreed to release one million which was also reversed and the academy was not in a position to continue the training activity of eight weeks.

The Academy requested the Secretary to approach the Finance Department for release of rest of the funds at earliest or give some advice in this regard.

APP/adi

