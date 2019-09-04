Funds donated by exporters for SOS Village

The exporters donated Rs 17 million for the establishment of a 'Youth House' at SOS Village near Khambraanwala village here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :The exporters donated Rs 17 million for the establishment of a 'Youth House' at SOS Village near Khambraanwala village here.

SOS Village Chairperson Mrs Shahana Ghazanfar Shabir said that Sialkot exporters donated the funds during a meeting held.

She said that the main purpose of establishing the youth house was to provide better residential and educational facilities to children of age 13 years at the SOS village.

She said that the project would be completed in the next four months as the leading exporters laid the foundation stone of the project during a ceremony.