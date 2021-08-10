Funds earmarked to construct museum in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Funds worth Rs. 80 millions were released for construction of museum here on Tuesday to preserve the oldest culture and civilisation of the city.

According to an official statement, senior member board of revenue had approved allotment of ten kanal land near Qasim Bagh Forte to initiate the project.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that construction of museum would lead to revive centuries old civilisation of the region.

He said the monuments of the city must be preserved,he said adding that the citizens could also donate their collection of antique items to the museum.