UrduPoint.com

Funds Earmarked To Construct Museum In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Funds earmarked to construct museum in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Funds worth Rs. 80 millions were released for construction of museum here on Tuesday to preserve the oldest culture and civilisation of the city.

According to an official statement, senior member board of revenue had approved allotment of ten kanal land near Qasim Bagh Forte to initiate the project.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that construction of museum would lead to revive centuries old civilisation of the region.

He said the monuments of the city must be preserved,he said adding that the citizens could also donate their collection of antique items to the museum.

Related Topics

Lead Bagh Million

Recent Stories

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

38 minutes ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

51 minutes ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago
 UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic l ..

UAE leaders receive greetings from Arab, Islamic leaders on Hijri New Year

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

1 hour ago
 Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

Rs 1.1 mln fine imposed on 714 profiteers

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.