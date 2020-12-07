UrduPoint.com
Funds For All Development Works To Be Released Under Regulations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::Sindh Secretary for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Najam Ahmad Shah Monday said the funds given to all DMCs for development works should be released in accordance with the complete code of conduct and in accordance with the law.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting held at his office which was also attended by Khalid Mehmood Sheikh from Public Private Partnership, Metropolitan Commissioner Karachi Afzal Zaidi, MD Solid Waste Zubair Channa, District Administrators and Municipal Commissioners.

The secretary was informed in the briefing that development is going on in all the districts under the grant given by Sindh Local Government department.

He said that software should be developed for compiling and checking the track record and progress report of development works in KMC and all the districts which should be regularly updated.

He also instructed the officers to avoid any unnecessary delays in work for public convenience.

He said in clear words that development works in every district should be continued uninterrupted and the positive results must be visible at every union council level.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that every municipal commissioner should personally monitor the development work and sanitation situation in his district and any kind of nepotism and laziness should be completely avoided.

