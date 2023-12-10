Open Menu

Funds For Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Funds for Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital issued

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Punjab government has issued the required funds for construction, repair, and renovation projects at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (one of the largest civil hospitals in the country) in Bahawalpur.

Official sources said that Secretary Communication and Works for South Punjab, Jawad Akram, visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), where he inspected the ongoing work of construction, repair, and renovation at the Outdoor Department, TB Ward, Eye Ward, Gynae Ward, and others.

He was informed that the required funds for the ongoing projects of BVH had been released.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that ongoing development projects at BVH premises would be executed and completed within the stipulated time.

