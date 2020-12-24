UrduPoint.com
Funds For DAP Subsidy To Be Released Shortly

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Funds for DAP subsidy to be released shortly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal government would release funds for payment to farmers under DAP subsidy scheme within next two days in Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Punjab Agriculture department spokesman said that the Rs 1000 DAP subsidy scheme was operational and federal government had already paid Rs 2.4 billion to provide relief to over 300,000 farmers in Punjab in the fiscal year 2019-20.

However, for those farmers who have not yet received the subsidy, the federal government would release required funding within next two days to complete payment process covering all the farmers who availed the facility, the spokesman added.

He said that development of agriculture and well being of farmers was the top most priority of the government and no such proposal was on the cards that could hinder the agriculture development process.

He stated that subsidy was being provided to farmers and federal and provincial government were working together in the matter, release concluded.

