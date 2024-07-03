Funds for Industrial Home increased in current fiscal year: Manager

Manager Multan Industrial Home (Sanatzar) Dr Muhammad Nasir said that funds have been increased for the industrial home for the fiscal year 2024-25 in order to improve facilities for the women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Manager Multan Industrial Home (Sanatzar) Dr Muhammad Nasir said that funds have been increased for the industrial home for the fiscal year 2024-25 in order to improve facilities for the women.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that Sanatzar offering best training courses to women enabling them earn their livelihood with their skills.

He said that Multan Industrial Home was working under Social Welfare department and improving day by day. He said that funds of Rs 40,94,500 had been allocated for industrial home during the fiscal year 2022-23 and Rs 41,59,831 has been released in the current fiscal year.

Dr Nasir maintained that 875 women had got admission in Sanatzar during July 2022 to June 2023 out of which 539 had been passed out. He said that during the last six months, a total of 482 women got admission in Sanatzar out of which 291 have been passed out.

He further stated that 279 women were obtaining practical training in nine different courses where best skillful training was being offered to them under the vision to provincial government to uplift women by enabling them earn their livelihood.

He said that the women were being offered three to six month courses on minimum expenses while the deserving women were being facilitated at Sanatzar with zero fee.

Dr Nasir said that digital classes have also been started from March 2023 through which online training was being given to women while certificates were also being issues through online after completion of the course.

“Work would be started soon for various development projects at Sanatzar” he added.

