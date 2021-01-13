UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funds For Labors Not To Be Misplaced: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Funds for labors not to be misplaced: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday chaired a meeting wherein it was decided that physical verification of applications of children of labor workers for talent scholarship would be completed within 30 days of time.

The meeting further decided that such verification of applications for death and marriage grants would be completed within a fortnight.

The meeting was attended by representatives of workers' association, Secretary Labor Akbar Khan, DG Employees Social Security Institute, Director Labor Irfanullah and others.

The meeting decided to computerize the system of Employees' Security Institute and workers' cards to bring transparency into the procedure.

The Minister told the meeting that allotment on ownership basis of over 2200 residential flats in Regi would soon be carried out so that sufficient number of laborers could be provided residential facility.

He further said that a comprehensive plan would be devised to allot 6656 old residential quarters to the labor community to award them with their due right. The Minister said funds allocated for the labor community would not be allowed to misplace.

Related Topics

Marriage

Recent Stories

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

1 hour ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

1 hour ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.