Funds for labors not to be misplaced: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labor and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday chaired a meeting wherein it was decided that physical verification of applications of children of labor workers for talent scholarship would be completed within 30 days of time.

The meeting further decided that such verification of applications for death and marriage grants would be completed within a fortnight.

The meeting was attended by representatives of workers' association, Secretary Labor Akbar Khan, DG Employees Social Security Institute, Director Labor Irfanullah and others.

The meeting decided to computerize the system of Employees' Security Institute and workers' cards to bring transparency into the procedure.

The Minister told the meeting that allotment on ownership basis of over 2200 residential flats in Regi would soon be carried out so that sufficient number of laborers could be provided residential facility.

He further said that a comprehensive plan would be devised to allot 6656 old residential quarters to the labor community to award them with their due right. The Minister said funds allocated for the labor community would not be allowed to misplace.