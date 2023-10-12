Open Menu

Funds For Minorities' Protection Earmarked In Budget : CM Domki

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 06:57 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said hefty funds have been allocated in the budget for the protection, construction and repair of the places of worship of the minority community.

CM Domki while talking to a delegation of the Christian community led by Shaukat Stephen said quota for minorities has been implemented in all departments including all the posts advertised in the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Minorities have exemplary protection in Balochistan and living for centuries, share equally with all the local tribes in times of sorrow and happiness.

He said that the Caretaker Provincial government was serious about solving the problems of minorities so that ideal inter-faith harmony could be maintained in the province.

