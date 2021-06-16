Funds for PM 1000 playgrounds fully utilized: Project Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :A fund of Rs. 131 million allocated for the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project during the year-2020-21 has been fully utilized, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand said here on Wednesday.

He informed that all the 151 playground facilities under Prime Minister 1000 playground projects would be completed by June 31.

He said PMU 1000 team including Amir Bettani Muhammad, Deputy Director Lead Engineer Asad Khan, Engineer Paras Ahmad and Engineer Umar Shahzed had worked hard and succeeded in utilizing 100 percent grant allocated for the year-2020-21.

Giving complete detail of the fund utilized in different districts for the construction under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project, he said, for Abottabad Rs. 1,631,000 million were allocated, for Buner Rs. 3,200,000, Chitral Lower Rs. 22,290, 500 million, Chitral Upper Rs. 24, 449,500 million, Dir Lower Rs. 11, 570, 265 million, Dera Ismail Khan Rs. 4, 150, 000, Haripur Rs. 11, 409,000, Khyber Rs. 18, 910,000, Kohat Rs. 50,000, Lakki Marwat 6, 930,000 million, Malakand Rs. 12, 351,000, Mardan Rs. 24, 258,000 million, Nowshera Rs. 7,580,000 million, Peshawar Rs. 168, 902, 200 million, Swat Rs.

13, 860,000 million, Tank 1,000,000 million and South Waziristan 7, 260,000 million for the current fiscal year.

He said the PMU team along with Regional sports Officer Bannu Anwar Kamal Burki visited Bannu Township where work on the Badminton Hall was in full swing.

The work would be completed by the end of this month, he said adding, PMU visited Postgraduate College Bannu wherein Badminton Hall was ready for the final slab. The cricket academy in Postgraduate College will be completed till October 2021.

The PMU strictly directed the contractor that there would be no compromise on quality and quantity of work.

Murad Ali said currently 18 Cricket academies and 25 Badminton Halls were in execution in which Two Badminton Halls in Swat have already been completed.

The team, he said, also called on Principal Prof Atta Ullah Khan for quality work.

PMU would be submitting reports to the Secretary and DG Sport's for 1000 ongoing schemes currently being in progress.

The 1000 PMU has already utilized the 331 million budget allocated for the year 2020-21. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan KP has appreciated the PMU team of 1000, he informed.