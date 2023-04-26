Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said without the Parliament's permission, funds for holding elections in Punjab could not be released to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said without the Parliament's permission, funds for holding elections in Punjab could not be released to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the decisions of the Parliament could not be ignored. "If the Parliament allows releasing of funds, we have no objection." The Executive, he said, was bound to follow the decisions of the Parliament. "It is against the basic principle of the democracy and the Constitution. The Parliament has the authority to decide how public money can be spent and where it is spent." He said it was unfortunate that some elements were committing contempt of the Parliament.

The minister said the Executive had no authority to decide regarding the spending of the public money. "We are bound by the Parliament as it is a supreme forum to decide about the spending of the public money." He said no one could be allowed to breach the Parliament's privilege and urged the Chair to refer the matter to the privilege committee.

"Insulting of the prime minister is the insult of the members of the National Assembly. No institution will be allowed to disrespect of the country's prime minister," he added.

The resolution passed by the National Assembly unanimously indicated its members were with the prime minister, he said.

He said despite the court's order, the then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had not held local government elections in the Punjab province. The PPP would never violate the Constitution, as its sole objective was to unite the federating units and safeguards the rights of people, he added.

The minister said the constitution guaranteed the supremacy of the Parliament and ensure the respect of institutions.Why the court had not ordered holding of elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he asked.

Bilawal called for holding of election of all assemblies across the country simultaneously.