Funds for rehabilitation schemes to be released soon, Bilal Afzal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works Punjab Bilal Afzal said on Thursday that funds for rehabilitation schemes would be provided on priority to ensure facilities for masses.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on ongoing highways rehabilitation schemes, the caretaker minister said that it was priority of the caretaker government to serve the people.

He directed officers to identify more schemes of public welfare under the annual development program.

He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material and added that the development schemes should be completed within the given time.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that 20 highways rehabilitation schemes of 289.73 kilometer length were being completed in the region with funds of Rs 11901 million.

He said that 12 development schemes would be completed in the current month while work continued with a rapid pace to complete schemes at the earliest.