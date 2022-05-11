Funds for repair of Khanewal-Kabirwala road approved

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :District administration on Wednesday approved Rs 10 million for repair of Khanewa-Kabirwala road to facilitate passengers.

The local people were very much worried due to the dilapidated road as it was also causing accidents.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi approved funds for immediate repair of the road. He also visited the road and issued certain instructions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi and many other officers from Highways department were also present. The deputy commissioner also inspected a bridge, completed with funds, received in line with sugar-cess.