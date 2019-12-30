Funds for supplying gas to I/11 sector approved

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Funds for supplying Gas to sector I/11 have been approved.Capital Development Authority (CDA) will make payment of 110.119 million rupees to Sui Northern Gas Limited (SNGPL).

Supply lines for gas will be laid in Sector I-11/1 and I-11/2"Gas Company will complete its work in coming three months and will give connections to citizens.

All pending projects will be completed urgently", said CDA.Under the policy for accelerating the pace of work on slow paced development projects in Islamabad CDA have has approved funds of RS 110.119 millions for Gas supply to sector I-11.This amount will be provided to (SNGPL) in coming few days.

Following release of these funds (SNGPL) will start work on gas supply pipeline network in sector I-11/1 and I-11/2.SNGPL will also start work on providing connections of gas supply to domestic consumers.