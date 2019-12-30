UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funds For Supplying Gas To I/11 Sector Approved

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:42 PM

Funds for supplying gas to I/11 sector approved

Funds for supplying Gas to sector I/11 have been approved.Capital Development Authority (CDA) will make payment of 110.119 million rupees to Sui Northern Gas Limited (SNGPL)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Funds for supplying Gas to sector I/11 have been approved.Capital Development Authority (CDA) will make payment of 110.119 million rupees to Sui Northern Gas Limited (SNGPL).

Supply lines for gas will be laid in Sector I-11/1 and I-11/2"Gas Company will complete its work in coming three months and will give connections to citizens.

All pending projects will be completed urgently", said CDA.Under the policy for accelerating the pace of work on slow paced development projects in Islamabad CDA have has approved funds of RS 110.119 millions for Gas supply to sector I-11.This amount will be provided to (SNGPL) in coming few days.

Following release of these funds (SNGPL) will start work on gas supply pipeline network in sector I-11/1 and I-11/2.SNGPL will also start work on providing connections of gas supply to domestic consumers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Company Gas Capital Development Authority All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Nearly half (47%) internet users say they prefer Y ..

57 seconds ago

1122 service to be extended in KP far flung areas ..

1 minute ago

Govt move to streamline BISP lauded

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy holds Operational Commands, Industri ..

4 minutes ago

Dense fog disrupts road traffic in Punjab, KP

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) office raises objection ov ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.