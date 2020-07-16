UrduPoint.com
Funds Has Released To National Federations On Performance Basis: Dr Fehmida

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday said the funds had already been released to the national federations on the basis of performance.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the recommendation had been presented before the Federal cabinet to appoint a new Pakistan Sports board director general to further improve the performance of the federations.

The minister said the funds should be given to the players working hard and rendering their services for the motherland instead to the administration.

She said improvement had been ensured in sports departments including the federations.

