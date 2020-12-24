Funds in Roshan Digital Accounts cross $200m, says Prime Minister

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the pace is accelerating: first $100 mn have come in 76 days & the next $100 mn came in only 28 days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the funds sent by overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Accounts created by State Bank of Pakistan crossed 200 million Dollars yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the pace was accelerating as first 100 million dollars came in 76 days and the next 100 million dollars came in only 28 days.

The Prime Minister said that he wanted to thank their great asset, Overseas Pakistanis.