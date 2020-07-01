Funds, machinery to be provided to TMAs-Miryan, Bakka Khel soon: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Wednesday said Tehsil Municipal Administrations(TMA) Miryan and Bakka Khel of district Bannu would be strengthened and they would be provided with funds and machinery immediately.

During a meeting with officials of local government, the transport minister said that two separate bus terminals would be construed at both the TMAs and added approval would also be granted soon for construction of a separate official building for the TMA Miryan Bannu.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government Shakil Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Aniyatullah, Chief Planning Officer Local Government, TMO Abdullah and Qudratullah.

The minister said that operational funds would be immediately released to TMA Miryan and added that machinery such tractors, loaders and others would also be provided, soon.

He said that since both TMS were new with fragile financial position therefore, funds would be provided to them on priority basis.

He said that certain elements had deliberately kept these areas away from development but this government was taking concrete measures to bring about an era of prosperity through launch of development initiatives across the district including these areas.