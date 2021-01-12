Funds of heart-patients being swallowed in Sindh, says Haleem Adil Shaikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Tuesday alleged that the corruption mafia of Sindh was devouring the funds of heart patients, which was evident from the mega corruption and poor state of affairs of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh Tuesday alleged that the corruption mafia of Sindh was devouring the funds of heart patients, which was evident from the mega corruption and poor state of affairs of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi.

Talking to media persons outside the Sindh Assembly, he said that Bilawal Zardari delivered fierce speeches during Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM).

He said that when the Sindh government was asked about its achievements, they quote the NICVD, which was fact had become a den of corruption and mismanagement.

He alleged that the PPP government was involved in corruption through fake bank accounts, money laundering and fake appointments in Sindh education department.

He said they were also involved in corruption in the departments of health, local government and revenue. He said the lands of forest department were encroached upon.

There was corruption of Rs3 trillion in pension funds. The other examples of corruption included airplane commission case, Zardari tractor corruption scheme and corruption in water management and irrigation. He further alleged that the looted taxpayers' money was hidden in Swiss bank accounts and purchase of properties like Park Lane. He said there was corruption in Roshan Sindh Program, wheat stock and fish ponds schemes.

Haleem Adil said 53 percent families in Sindh were living beneath the poverty line and 60percent population of the province was compelled to drink gutter-mixed water.

He said there are fake tenders in works and services department, and excise and taxation department. He said corruption was also done in coronavirus funds and financial aid of rain-affected people. He said no member of the opposition was included in the public accounts committee and standing committee of Sindh assembly. He said after Shaheed Benazir the democratic politics ended in Sindh and replaced by a civilian dictatorship. He said 7-years-old girl of Khairpur Monika Lark was killed after rape but the killers were not arrested.

He said that the NICVD had broken all records of corruption. He alleged that the PPP leader Naved Qamar had given NICVD on a virtual contract to his brother Nadeem Qamar.

He said as per report of DG Audit huge discrepancies were unearthed in NICVD during 2019-2020.

Haleem said the Maulana instead of going to Rawalpindi should go to defend the boundaries. He said the Maulana should wage a Jihad against the enemies of Pakistan.

He said the Maulana had joined the PDM to save his skin.

He said that the PTI would expose all corrupt politicians. The whole world was praising the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the coronavirus pandemic.