Funds Of Over Rs 2.9m Released For DHQ Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The District Health Council approved funds of over Rs 2.9 million for renovation and purchase of material for District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khanewal here on Monday.

The approval was given in a meeting presided by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

The council decided that fund would be spent on renovation of building, installation of CCTV Cameras at Trauma Centre and purchase of other equipments. The council directed officers concerned to issue tender for these projects at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that provincial government paying special focus on upgradation of government hospital and best medical facilities for masses.

He directed officers of health department to bring more improvement in service delivery and administrative matters of the hospitals.

He directed Chief Executive Health (CEO) Abdul Majeed Bhatti to keep all medical equipments operational round the clock and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that the funds would be utilized to development projects and the council would monitor all matters. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material.

