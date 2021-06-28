Funds of Rs 114m allocated for five sports projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The provincial government allocated funds of Rs 114 million for five schemes of sports in four districts the South Punjab including the construction of Sports Complex in Jalalpur Pirwala for the fiscal year 2021-22.

An official source of sports department told APP on Monday that the sports schemes would be completed at Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Muzaffargarh including new stadiums, grounds and repairing work on the sports complexes. These projects had been approved in last few years but funds had not been allocated, the source added.

The source informed that funds would be spent on construction of mini sports complex at Jalalpur Pirwala, new stadium at Dunyapur of district Lodhran, sports ground at Abdul Hakeem of district Khanewal, football ground at Jahanian of district Khanewal and football and cricket ground at Khangarh of district Muzaffargarh.