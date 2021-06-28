UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funds Of Rs 114m Allocated For Five Sports Projects

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Funds of Rs 114m allocated for five sports projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The provincial government allocated funds of Rs 114 million for five schemes of sports in four districts the South Punjab including the construction of Sports Complex in Jalalpur Pirwala for the fiscal year 2021-22.

An official source of sports department told APP on Monday that the sports schemes would be completed at Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Muzaffargarh including new stadiums, grounds and repairing work on the sports complexes. These projects had been approved in last few years but funds had not been allocated, the source added.

The source informed that funds would be spent on construction of mini sports complex at Jalalpur Pirwala, new stadium at Dunyapur of district Lodhran, sports ground at Abdul Hakeem of district Khanewal, football ground at Jahanian of district Khanewal and football and cricket ground at Khangarh of district Muzaffargarh.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Multan Sports Punjab Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Jalalpur Pirwala Jahanian Khangarh Government Mini Million

Recent Stories

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

21 minutes ago

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of ca ..

36 minutes ago

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.