Funds of Rs 16m released for E-Khidmat Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Commissioner Multan Division Shanul Haq said the Punjab government released funds of Rs 16 million for completion of E-Khidmat Centre project.

During his visit to the centre here on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was paying special focus on development of South Punjab,. He said that E-Khidmat Centre would facilitate masses which would be completed as soon as possible. He said that deadline of January 2020 had been given for completion of the project.

He said the Feeder bus route would be extended to ptovide easy access to citizens at the centre.

Breifing on the occasion, Manager E-centre Abdul Raoof said the centre was being established at eight kanal and nine marla land with fund of Rs 157 million, where services of 45 different departments would be provided to the citizens. He said the project was in final stages of completion and would be made functional in January 2020.

Director Development Waqas Khan and other officers concerned were also present.