Funds of Rs 33m released for water supply schemes in Taunsa

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial government has released funds of Rs 33 million to Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering South Punjab for completion of ongoing water supply schemes at Taunsa Sharif and suburban areas.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that he himself wrote a letter to Planning and Development Punjab for release of funds to complete ongoing water supply schemes in South Punjab. He said that all possible resources were being utilized for development of Taunsa city.

The secretary housing added that work continued on different projects of Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). He said that special focus was being paid on construction of recreational places in the city.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood added that provision of best facilities to the people of South Punjab was top priority of the government and all efforts were being made for this purpose.