Funds Of Rs. 4.4mln Released For Treatment Of Police Officials

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar approved the release of Rs. 4.4 million for the treatment of police employees and their families suffering from serious medical condition.

According to police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Naveed Aslam from Faisalabad has been granted Rs. 3 million for a major spinal surgery. ASI Amir Rashid’s wife was provided with Rs. 0.9 million for treatment related to a heart attack and brain hemorrhage. Constable Khazan Waheed Butt was allocated Rs. 250,000 for his treatment, while Constable Muhammad Junaid Ashraf received Rs.

85,000 for medical care.

Lady Constable Aqsa Irshad from Kasur was given Rs. 83,000 for surgery and the wife of martyred Constable Muhammad Rafiq from Rawalpindi was granted Rs. 76,000 for a minor surgery.

The release of these funds followed a thorough review by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.

IG Punjab emphasized that, in addition to financial support, the police force is also ensuring access to modern medical treatment for employees through partnerships with various medical institutions via memorandums of understanding.

