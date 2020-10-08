UrduPoint.com
Funds Of Rs 45m Allocated For Repairing Of Roads: DC

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:09 PM

Funds of Rs 45m allocated for repairing of roads: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that funds of Rs 45 million has been allocated for repairing of city roads in order to resolve traffic related issues

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that funds of Rs 45 million has been allocated for repairing of city roads in order to resolve traffic related issues.

During his visit of different areas of the district to check ongoing repairing work on roads here on Thursday, Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that all possible resources were being utilized for beautification of the district.

He said that public facilitation was top priority of the provincial government and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that funds of the Rs 45 million has been allocated for repairing of the different roads of the district to resolve traffic issues.

He said that special focus would be given on beautification of the district adding that entry and exit points of the district would be made beautiful. He said that steps were underway for renovation and beautification of roads.

