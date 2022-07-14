Funds proposed for 80 new schemes in Sargodha division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed said on Thursday that funds had been proposed for 80 new schemes in Sargodha division under the Punjab Annual Development Programme 2022-23.

Chairing a meeting in his office here, he said these schemes include 42 in Sargodha district, 14 each in Khushab district and Mianwali and 10 in Bhakkar district.

The meeting was attended by officials of departments concerned as well as four deputy commissioners.

The commissioner issued orders for holding meetings of district and divisional development committees till July 31 for approval of all 80 schemes.

He directed all officers to complete paperwork and start schemes immediately so that people could get benefit from these schemes.