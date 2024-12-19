Funds Provision To 7,500 Schools Linked To Online Verification Of Students: PEF
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Punjab education Foundation( PEF) has made provision of funds to schools conditional to online verification of students.
PEF Sources told APP that the PEF had set a condition for provision of funds to schools, adding if schools wanted to receive funds, they would have to get verified their students data online.
The PEF partners were informed again in this regard on Thursday.
Schools will receive funds under the new system from February 2025. As many as 7,500 schools are registered with the Punjab Education Foundation. Around 2.7 million students are studying in these schools, the process of online verification will be checked every month.
