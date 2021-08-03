UrduPoint.com

Funds Released For 2nd Phase Of Hameeduddin Hakem Surgical Hospital

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A sum of Rs 2.70 billion has been released for 2nd phase of Hameeduddin Hakem Surgical hospital of the Sheikh Zayed Medical College & hospital and the surgical tower would consist of 448-bed.

Addressing meet-the-press here on Tuesday, Sheikh Zayed Medical College & Hospital (SZMC&H) Principal Prof Dr Tariq Ahmed said that rulers of Dubai had released funds of Rs 400 million for the development and renovation of the building of Hospital. He said an amount of Rs 800 million would be spent on state-of-the-art cardiac centre in the city, for which, land was being identified.

He said, development work of the hospital was being carried out under the supervision of engineers from Dubai.

He said the process of vaccination was in progress with a brisk pace, adding that another four vaccination centres were being set up in the city.

Prof Dr Tariq Ahmed said that 617 striking employees of Sheikh Zayed Hospital had been taken on and the Punjab government had approved a grant of Rs 100 million for three years for their salaries. He said that daily wagers would be upgraded to workmen and later, they would be regularized.

President district press club Rao Muhammad Noman Aslam, general secretary GM Haider, senior vice president Ch Javed Iqbal and a number journalists were also present on the occasion.

