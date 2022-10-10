Funds released for 33 development schemes of Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday said that funds have been released for development projects of the Department of Highways, Cholistan Development Authority, Public Health Engineering Department.

The development process should be completed as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 5th divisional Development Working Party meeting in his office's conference room.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (R) Muhammad Wasim, and Deputy Director Development Waqas Deen Muhammad and other relevant officers were present.

As many as 33 development schemes of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan districts were approved.

These schemes included 5 development schemes of the Highways Department, 14 development schemes of the Cholistan Development Authority, and 14 development schemes of the Public Health Engineering Department.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that unnecessary delay should be avoided so that the cost of projects does not increase. He said that the development projects should be completed within a specific time and handed over to the relevant departments. Commissioner Bahawalpur directed that the supervising officers should monitor the field regularly and increase the pace of work.